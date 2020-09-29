1/1
ROXANN TRAHIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROXANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ROXANN TRAHIN, 82, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 16, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Jerome and Stella (Gensic) Bubb. She first married Robert Herron in 1958; he died in 1997. She later married Dennis "Gus" Trahin in 2002; he died in 2017. Survivors include her son, Darrell Herron of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Tascha (Trent) Zolman of Fort Wayne and Katrena (David) Meyers of Estero, Fla.; seven great grandchildren; stepsons, Gregory (Melissa) Trahin of Fort Wayne and Patrick (Dawn) Trahin of Detroit; stepdaughter, Julie Trahin of Fort Wayne; six step grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Sandy) Bubb of Fort Wayne; sisters, Diane Fenker of Fort Wayne and Dixie (Thomas) Bergman of Columbia City; brother, John (Janet) Bubb of Fort Wayne; sister, Sandra (Mert) Wagoner of Fort Wayne; and brother, Patrick (Karen) Bubb of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to masses; Poor Claire Nuns of Kokomo; or Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Hanceville, Ala. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery later. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved