ROXANN TRAHIN, 82, passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Saint Anne Home, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne on Sept. 16, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Jerome and Stella (Gensic) Bubb. She first married Robert Herron in 1958; he died in 1997. She later married Dennis "Gus" Trahin in 2002; he died in 2017. Survivors include her son, Darrell Herron of Fort Wayne; granddaughters, Tascha (Trent) Zolman of Fort Wayne and Katrena (David) Meyers of Estero, Fla.; seven great grandchildren; stepsons, Gregory (Melissa) Trahin of Fort Wayne and Patrick (Dawn) Trahin of Detroit; stepdaughter, Julie Trahin of Fort Wayne; six step grandchildren; brother, Jerry (Sandy) Bubb of Fort Wayne; sisters, Diane Fenker of Fort Wayne and Dixie (Thomas) Bergman of Columbia City; brother, John (Janet) Bubb of Fort Wayne; sister, Sandra (Mert) Wagoner of Fort Wayne; and brother, Patrick (Karen) Bubb of Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 12305 Arcola Road, Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to masses; Poor Claire Nuns of Kokomo; or Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Hanceville, Ala. Burial will take place at St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery later. Arrangements entrusted to Northern Indiana Funeral Care.