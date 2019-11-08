ROY T. "BROTHER ROY" HOLLAND, 80, passed on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Born in Valdosta, Ga., he was a son of the late Robert and Missouri Holland. Roy served his country in the Navy and had retired from Allen Business Machines. He was a devoted member of the Bible Baptist Church; he enjoyed sharing about the Lord. He is survived by his wife, Ruth; children, Kenneth (Dalena) and Carol Ann (Jim Green) Foreman; siblings, Sylvester, Carl, Timothy Holland, and Doris Davis; half sister, Mary Wilson; eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by eight siblings. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Covington Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at the funeral home. He will be laid to rest at Covington Memorial Gardens. Preferred memorials are to the church. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 8, 2019