ROYCE LAUB HUTCHINSON, 83, of Port Clinton, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. Born April 20, 1936, in Napoleon, Ohio, he was a son of Royce and Marguerite (Fetter) Hutchinson. He was a graduate of Galion High School, Galion Ohio, and Bowling Green State University. Royce was an accomplished piano player. He had a combo called "A Touch of Class" and directed the Magnavox Band in Fort Wayne. He was an avid fisherman spending many a vacation in Minnesota and Canada fishing. He also spent many weekends fishing on Lake Erie. He retired to Port Clinton, Ohio, in 1995 to be closer to the lake. He also golfed with enthusiasm and was a regular in the Phelps Dodge Golf League. He worked for Phelps Dodge Copper Products as a chemist and manager of the analytical lab for 30 years. Prior to Phelps Dodge he also worked for Ford Motor Company, Monroe, Mich. He also worked briefly for Magnavox Corp., in Fort Wayne. Royce is survived by his son, Royce S. Hutchinson; daughter, Linda M. McCormick; grandsons, Royce M. and John A. Hutchinson, and Ryan Kruger; second wife, Linda L. Asperger and her children, Sue (Tim) Carter-Kincaid and Mark (Karen) Carter; brother, David Hutchinson of Sylvania, Ohio; and sister, Laurie Cooper of Grand Rapids, Mich. Royce was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ann (Martin); and second wife's children, Amy Carter-Heggie and Ronald Carter. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Hwy, Holland (OH 43528), where family and friends will be received one hour prior to service. Memorial luncheon to follow at Dave and Joni Hutchinson's home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Ottawa County Humane Society, 2424 Sand Road, Port Clinton, OH 43452; Back to the Wild, 4504 Bardshar Road, Castalia, OH, 44824; or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Arrangements by Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, Ohio. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

