ROZANNE MARY (PAPPERT) HEFTY, 86, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. The sweetest most genuine soul passed away at home surrounded by family. Rozie was a loving and faith-filled presence in the lives of her children, grandkids and everyone that knew her. "She taught us the importance of God, family, laughter and was the heart of our family." Her sense of humor and quick wit could always bring a laugh and a smile. She treasured Sunday dinners with her family and anyone who wanted to come. As long as she was able, she never missed attending her grandkids' events. Rozie was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and was a lifelong member of Most Precious Blood Catholic Church. Rozie attended Mass every day followed by coffee with the "church Ladies", which she truly treasured. She was an avid sports fan, but had a special place in her heart for "Da Bears". Surviving are her children, Mark Hefty, David Hefty, Christine King, Julie (John) Price, Lisa (Tom) Krouse, Matthew (Gwen) Hefty and Karen (Joe) Krouse, her "fourth daughter". She was a loving grandmother to 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Rozie was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, William Hefty; son, Scott Hefty; parents, Ralph Pappert Sr. and Cecilia Pappert; brothers, Ralph Pappert Jr., Donald Pappert; sisters, Jean Stock and Sandra Pappert. Mass of Christian burial is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4916 Trier Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior to the service, and the Rosary to be recited at 9:30 a.m. Fr. Thomas Shoemaker officiating. Calling also from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials to Masses at St. Charles, Most Precious Blood Catholic Church, Aging and In Home Services-NE Indiana, The Alzheimer's Association
or the American Cancer Society
.