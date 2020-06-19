RUBY D. (GUINN) SHAFI
RUBY D. (GUINN) SHAFI, 63, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She is survived by her father, Charles Belcher; one son, Nathaniel (Burgun di) Curry; three daughters, Clydia (Kenneth) Morris, LaDonna, Cassandra, and Justina Curry; eight sisters, and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her mother, Gerene Rider; and grandson, Kristopher Belcher Jr. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at St. Joe Community Church, 2900 N. Anthony Blvd., with calling one hour prior. Care entrusted to Nelson Memorial Gardens, Inc.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
