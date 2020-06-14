RUDOLPH "RUDY" KEITH BURSON, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 8, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 29, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, he attended University at Miami of Ohio, and later worked for Armco Steel in Chicago. Rudy married his spouse Joan (Matejka) Burson on April 26, 1980 in Elmhurst, Ill. One of his most notable achievements included playing Minor League baseball for the Batavia (N.Y.) Clippers and Daytona Beach Islanders as a relief pitcher in the Detroit Tiger organization. However, this dream was never realized as it was cut short by a career ending car accident. He was a member of Three Rivers Wesleyan Church. He loved his family, watching his grandkids play, hunting, fishing, watching NASCAR and baseball. Perhaps his greatest pride was being "Papa" to his grandchildren Danica, Isaac, Patrick, Stanley, and Abigail. Rudy is survived by his wife, Joan; mother-in-law, Ann; sons, Ken (Tina) Burson and Scott (Valerie) Burson; sister, Cheryl (Hank) Ingle; brother Brian (Heather) Burson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darrell and A. Jean Burson. A Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church for all who wish to attend. In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation to Parkinson's disease research in Rudy Burson's name. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling services.