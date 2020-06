Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RUDOLPH's life story with friends and family

Share RUDOLPH's life story with friends and family

BURSON, RUDOLPH "RUDY" KEITH: A Celebration of Life is 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Three Rivers Wesleyan Church for all who wish to attend. FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store