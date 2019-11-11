RUDY O. SCHMIDTKE, 54, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Gerhard and Alma (Rode) Schmidt -ke. He was a machine operator at Rea Magnet Wire, New Haven for 30 years. Rudy was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church, New Haven and the Three Rivers Velo Sport Club, Fort Wayne. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed bicycling, hunting, fishing, hiking, and camping. He is survived by his children, Tyler Schmidtke of Chicago, and Lexie (Josh) Cobb of Athens, Ga.; siblings, Greg (Rozanne) Schmidtke of Monroeville, Christel Eichinger of Fort Wayne, and Marianne (Jeff) Berning of New Haven. Memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Friday at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Paul Shoemaker officiating. Visitation also from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Preferred memorials are to the National Park Foundation. To share online condolences visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 11, 2019