RUSSEL PETE BEERBOWER, 96, of Antwerp, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Born Sept. 4, 1923, in Harlan, Ind., he was a son of the late Adolphus and Eva (Rodocker) Beerbower. He proudly served his country in the Army Air Corps during World War II, worked at Panhandle Eastern Pipeline, but will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor and Christian faith. Pete will be sadly missed by his children, Brenda (Leslie) Strong, James (the late Jolene), David (Karen) and Steven; seven grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild on the way. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Nellie (Kees); and siblings, Anna Mae Rediger, Opal Green, Carlin, Wayne, Guy, Owen and Ray. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Riverside Christian Church,15413 OH-49, Antwerp, with viewing from 9 to 9:45 a.m. Viewing also from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Dooley Funeral Home, Antwerp. He will be laid to rest in Scipio Cemetery with military honors. Please omit flowers. Memorials are to Woodburn Children's Home. Fond memories may be shared at dooleyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 13, 2019