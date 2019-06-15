Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSEL R. SORGEN. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Memorial Gathering 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home 1140 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN View Map Service 10:00 AM Most Precious Blood Catholic Church 1515 Barthold Street Fort Wayne , IN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

RUSSEL R. SORGEN, 87, a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning June 13, 2019. He was much beloved by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Born In 1931, he went to Most Precious Blood Church and School, then on to Catholic and Central Catholic High School, where he was a football and basketball star. At Central, some of his football records still stand. He attended Florida State University on a football scholarship. After college he volunteered for several years as assistant football coach at Most Precious Blood. Russell served in the Korean War, as sergeant of the motor pool. He always had good things to say about being in the Army, and the camaraderie that he felt while serving. After the Army he began working at Joslyn Steel (later Slater Steel) at the urging of his brother Stan. He spoke highly of his time there as a "good place to work --everybody got along really well." He retired in 1990 as a Lead Man. After retirement, he and his wife of 61 years, Janice, went "North to Alaska" for the summer. Retirement included winters trips in their travel trailer to Mission, Texas where they spent happy times western-style dancing, playing softball and frisbee golf. If Russell had one parting message, it would be, "Fine and dandy, sugar candy!" He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Russ; daughter, Cindy; son-in-law, Eric; and grandsons, Ryan, Daniel and Benjamin, plus many nieces and nephews. Funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Church. There is a memorial gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Most Precious Blood School Athletics.



