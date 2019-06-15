RUSSEL R. SORGEN

Service Information
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park
1140 Lake Ave
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-9494
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home
1140 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Precious Blood Catholic Church
1515 Barthold Street
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
RUSSEL R. SORGEN, 87, a lifelong resident of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully early Wednesday morning June 13, 2019. He was much beloved by all who were fortunate enough to know him. Born In 1931, he went to Most Precious Blood Church and School, then on to Catholic and Central Catholic High School, where he was a football and basketball star. At Central, some of his football records still stand. He attended Florida State University on a football scholarship. After college he volunteered for several years as assistant football coach at Most Precious Blood. Russell served in the Korean War, as sergeant of the motor pool. He always had good things to say about being in the Army, and the camaraderie that he felt while serving. After the Army he began working at Joslyn Steel (later Slater Steel) at the urging of his brother Stan. He spoke highly of his time there as a "good place to work --everybody got along really well." He retired in 1990 as a Lead Man. After retirement, he and his wife of 61 years, Janice, went "North to Alaska" for the summer. Retirement included winters trips in their travel trailer to Mission, Texas where they spent happy times western-style dancing, playing softball and frisbee golf. If Russell had one parting message, it would be, "Fine and dandy, sugar candy!" He is survived by his wife, Janice; son, Russ; daughter, Cindy; son-in-law, Eric; and grandsons, Ryan, Daniel and Benjamin, plus many nieces and nephews. Funeral is 10 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at Most Precious Blood Church. There is a memorial gathering from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Most Precious Blood School Athletics.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 15, 2019
