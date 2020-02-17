RUSSEL WAYNE SIMON, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of Etta Mooney Simon and Galen R. Simon. Wayne graduated from North Side High School, Fort Wayne, where he played basketball and ran track. He served in the U.S. Army from 1949 to 1952. After graduating from Indiana University in 1956, he worked for Ford Motor Company and Miles Laboratories before moving to Grand Rapids, Mich., in 1966, to become an owner and President of Wolverine Tractor & Equipment Company. He spent many happy retirement years as a resident of Naples, Fla., where he lived at the Wilderness Country Club. Although Wayne was an avid golfer and basketball fan, particularly of his beloved Hoosiers, nothing was more important to him than his family. The much loved "Grampsman" will be missed by his grandchildren and two great-granddaughters, all of whom meant the world to him. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Lyndal Reed Simon; children, Cynthia Simon (Jonathan) Vaughn, Eric Reed (Susan) Simon and Karen Simon (Mark) Budde; brother, DeVon Allen Simon; sister-in-law, Carol Simon; nephew, Michael Simon; grandchildren, Laura Vaughn, Michael (Anne) Vaughn, Jeffrey Vaughn, Thomas (Hannah) Simon, Scott Simon, Emily Budde, and Matthew Budde and great-grandchildren, Emma Lynn Vaughn and Rennie Reed Simon. A Celebration of Life service is 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at Naples United Church of Christ, 5200 Crayton Road, Naples, Fla. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of donor's choice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 17, 2020