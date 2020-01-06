Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUSSELL A. SCHWEYER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RUSSELL A. SCHWEYER, 93, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages, Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Clarence and Ruth (Schultz) Schweyer. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Purdue University in 1950. He worked 40 years as a Product Design Engineer for International Harvester (Navistar) and retired in 1988. He was most proud of his design work on the Paystar Heavy Duty Truck. He was a long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Engineer Corps in World War II and was a member of the American Legion Post 47, Fort Wayne. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and gardening. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Imogene (Macon) Schweyer; children, David (Susie) Schweyer, Katherine Schweyer, and Sandra (Robert) Wilson; sister, Ruth Ann (Ronnie) Knoblauch; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Harold, Donald, and Clarence Schweyer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one-hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 East, New Haven. Burial in the church cemetery with military honors. Preferred memorial is to the church.



