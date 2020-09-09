1/1
RUSSELL ARTHUR STROME
RUSSELL ARTHUR STROME, 82, passed away, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Born in New Carlisle, Ohio, Russell was the son of the late Arthur and Sarah Strome. Russell earned his Associates Degree in Music. He taught music for several years, prior to working at Elkhart Products Corp. for over 30 years prior to his retirement. He was always active in the music program at each church he attended. He was a member of Trinity Church of the Nazarene and played piano at Wesleyan Redeemer. Russell loved music and being part of several groups. He loved his family and cherished his grandchildren. Surviving are his children, Rusty (Colleen) Strome, Sarah (Jason) Smith; grandchildren, Spenser, Sam, Saharah; and five great-grandchildren. Russell was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Strome; and brother, Ralph Strome. Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Trinity Church of the Nazarene with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Burial is in Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville, Ohio. Memorials may be made to Trinity Church of the Nazarene.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
SEP
12
Calling hours
09:30 AM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
SEP
12
Service
10:30 AM
Trinity Church of the Nazarene
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
