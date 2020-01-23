RUSSELL L. ZOLLINGER

Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Obituary
RUSSELL L. ZOLLINGER, 64, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He loved model trains, the Cincinnati Reds, and cats. Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Maurene Zollinger; sister, Cindie Shaleen; and nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister; and both parents. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 23, 2020
