RUSSELL L. ZOLLINGER, 64, of New Haven, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. He loved model trains, the Cincinnati Reds, and cats. Surviving are his wife of 15 years, Maurene Zollinger; sister, Cindie Shaleen; and nieces and a nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister; and both parents. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, (IN 46808), with visitation two hours prior.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 23, 2020