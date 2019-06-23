RUSSELL LEE NEAT, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Born on May 3, 1931 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late William and Blanche (Miller) Neat. Russell served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany and Korea. He was a Deacon and member for many years at the New Beginnings Church. Enjoyed playing in his band Brand X., riding motorcycles, woodworking and animals. Surviving him are his daughters, Caroll (Wilbur) Fowler and Bonnie (Bruce) Terry; son, George Heil; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Also preceding him in passing are his wife, Lorraine (McKay) Neat; sisters, Gertrude, Jean, and Wanda; and brothers, Robert, Lynn, William, Lyle, Cletus, and Owen; son in-law, James; and friend of the family, Virginia Pflueger. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Ffoster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Life Villages and the ASPCA. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 23, 2019