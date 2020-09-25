1/1
RUSSELL "RUSS" MILLER
RUSSELL "RUSS" MILLER, 82, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Born in Garrett, Ind., on March 14, 1938, he was the son of the late George and Betty Miller. Russ served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 having earned a Good Conduct Medal and Sharpshooter Medal. He was a faithful member and volunteer of Faith Lutheran Church. He had worked at BF Goodrich retiring in 1993. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards with friends, and was an avid Cubs and Bears fan. Surviving are his children, Glenn (Peggy) Miller, Rhonda Cheng, Karen (Tom Bates) Hastings, and Amy (Paul) Moloney; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Tim Miller and Sheri Baker. He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Miller, in 2003; sons, Kevin Miller and Geoff Miller; grandchildren, Holly Miller, Ryan and Sean Moloney; and sons-in-law, Ron Hastings and Alex Cheng. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Faith Lutheran Church, 1700 E. Pettit Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46806), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46835). Burial will take place in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the Faith Lutheran Church Food Pantry.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
2604858500
