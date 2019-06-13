RUSSELL WAYNE FLINT

Obituary
RUSSELL WAYNE FLINT, 65, of Paulding, Ohio, died Monday, June 10, 2019. Surviving are his parents, Russell and Donna (Freshwater) Flint; wife, Carol (Harper); children, Jennifer and Bruce; brother, Robert; and grandchildren, Krystal and Auron. Funeral services were privately held for close family members. Donations may be sent to CHP Hospice; St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church; or St. John Lutheran Church. Den Herder Funeral Home, Paulding, handled arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.denherderfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on June 13, 2019
