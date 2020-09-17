RUTH A. BULTEMEYER, 84, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, 4:20 a.m., at her residence. Surviving are her husband, Richard L. Bulte meyer of Fort Wayne; daugh ters, Janna (Thomas) Conway of Bowling Green, Ky., and Rebecca (Walter) Kikugawa of Glenview, Ill.; son, Jonathan Bultemeyer of Ludwigsburg, Germany; daughter, Christine (Brett) Jordan of Canal Fulton, Ohio; son, Daniel (Diane) Bultemeyer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Herber of Fort Wayne; sisters, Helene (Robert) Hegerfeld of Hoagland, Ind.; and Iverna Burns of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Henderson; and a brother, Wilmer Werling. Service is noon Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com