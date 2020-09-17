1/1
RUTH A. BULTEMEYER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUTH A. BULTEMEYER, 84, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, 4:20 a.m., at her residence. Surviving are her husband, Richard L. Bulte meyer of Fort Wayne; daugh ters, Janna (Thomas) Conway of Bowling Green, Ky., and Rebecca (Walter) Kikugawa of Glenview, Ill.; son, Jonathan Bultemeyer of Ludwigsburg, Germany; daughter, Christine (Brett) Jordan of Canal Fulton, Ohio; son, Daniel (Diane) Bultemeyer of Fort Wayne; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Herber of Fort Wayne; sisters, Helene (Robert) Hegerfeld of Hoagland, Ind.; and Iverna Burns of Fort Wayne; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a sister, Erma Henderson; and a brother, Wilmer Werling. Service is noon Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved