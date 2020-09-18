1/1
RUTH A. BULTEMEYER
RUTH A. BULTEMEYER, 84, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, 4:20 a.m., at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. Her dedication to her faith and love for Jesus grounded her long life of providing love, support, and joy to all who knew her. Ruth was an active member of her church and an avid lover of games, family time, and chocolate. The memory of her beautiful blue eyes and easy laughter will continue to bring a smile to the faces of her loved ones for many years to come. She will be honored and remembered by her many surviving family members, including: her husband, Richard L. Bultemeyer; daughters, Janna (Thomas) Conway and Rebecca (Walter) Kikugawa; son, Jonathan Bultemeyer; daughter, Christine (Brett) Jordan; son, Daniel (Diane) Bultemeyer; daughter, Elizabeth (John) Herber; sisters, Helene (Robert) Hegerfeld and Iverna Burns; 16 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. Service is noon Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at the the funeral home. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
SEP
20
Visitation
11:00 AM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
SEP
20
Service
12:00 PM
Zwick and Jahn Funeral Home
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My deepest sympathies to Richard and the children at this time. She was such a sweet lady and is now rejoicing with our Lord. She will be sadly missed at StoryPoint.
Lisa Underwood
Acquaintance
