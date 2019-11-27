RUTH A. (REDIGER) JESSUP, 100, of Tomah, Wis., formerly of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Agape Acres in Warrens, Wis. Born March 11, 1919, in Woodburn, Ind., she was a daughter of Chester and Minnie (Zimmerman) Rediger. She retired from Mutual Security Life Insurance Co. and was a long-time member of the First Assembly of God Church, Fort Wayne, where she taught Sunday school and volunteered in the church kitchen for many years. Also, she was an accomplished seamstress; she enjoyed sewing for her family. On Jan. 23, 1937, in Woodburn, Ind. she married Wayne L. Jessup. Wayne; he preceded her in death on Nov. 15, 1976. "She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends." She is survived by a daughter, Bonnie J. (Douglas) Budde of Tomah; five grandchildren, Christopher J. Kilgore of New Haven, Ind., Kent L. Kilgore and Beth Anne (Steve) Findlay, both of Fort Wayne, Craig D. (Maretta) Budde of Warrens, Wis., and Andrea J. (Adam) Beien of Sterling, Ill.; a sister, Betty L. (Robert) Viet of Madison, Ind.; 10 great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Chester and Minnie, Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; son, Monte Dean Jessup; daughter, Drusilla L. Kilgore; son-in-law, James Kilgore; a grandson, Todd A. Kilgore; sisters, Evelyn M. Gerber and Marie E. Kauffman and their spouses; a brother, Marion L. Rediger and his spouse; and a great-great-granddaughter. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, where relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in the Woodburn Mennonite Cemetery.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 27, 2019