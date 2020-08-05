1/1
RUTH A. MADRU
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
RUTH A. MADRU, 97, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehabilitation Center of Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 18, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Mildren Emrick. She graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1941. Ruth was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the church Auxillary and Rosary Sodality. She is survived by her children, Tim (Loretta) Madru of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Connie) Madru of Spencerville, Ind., Alice (Chuck) Rohrs of Oklahoma, and Tom (Nancy) Madru of Kokomo, Ind.; sister, Jane (Richard) Carmer of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, and 18 great- grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Martin E. "Mutt" Madru; and brother-in-law, Richard Carmer. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. To view the Mass online, visit St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Facebook page. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved