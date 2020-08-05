RUTH A. MADRU, 97, passed away Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at Sage Bluff Health & Rehabilitation Center of Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 18, 1923, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Roy and Mildren Emrick. She graduated from Elmhurst High School in 1941. Ruth was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the church Auxillary and Rosary Sodality. She is survived by her children, Tim (Loretta) Madru of Fort Wayne, Daniel (Connie) Madru of Spencerville, Ind., Alice (Chuck) Rohrs of Oklahoma, and Tom (Nancy) Madru of Kokomo, Ind.; sister, Jane (Richard) Carmer of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, and 18 great- grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Martin E. "Mutt" Madru; and brother-in-law, Richard Carmer. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. To view the Mass online, visit St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Facebook page. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Masses at St. Joseph Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com