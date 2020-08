Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RUTH's life story with friends and family

Share RUTH's life story with friends and family

MADRU, RUTH A. : Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 10700 Aboite Center Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. To view the Mass online, visit St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Facebook page. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. today, Aug. 6, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store