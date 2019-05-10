RUTH A. MALICH, 96 1/2 , passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Visiting Nurse Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. "She was our dear mother." Born in San Benito, Texas, in 1922, she was the third of eight children and a daughter of Jakob and Elsie (Christensen) Schneider. She was married in 1947 and blessed with four children. She is survived by her children, Carol Nichols of Steilacoom, Wash., Christine Malich of Chevy Chase, Md., and Curtis of Fort Wayne, and son-in-law, Dan (Twana) Patrick, and his children, Erin (Brian), Colleen (Brad) and Sean (Sara). She also has six great-grandchildren; sisters, Sophie Kowalsky and Karoline Forren, both of Texas; and brother, Eddie Schneider of Texas. She will be met by her Heavenly Father; her husband of 56 years, H.I. "Irv" Malich; and her daughter, Cathy Patrick, who passed in 2014. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave.., Fort Wayne, with a gathering of family and friends one hour prior. Burial will be in Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.dignitymemorial.com "If you knew mother, you probably have a knitted little green FROG (Fully Rely On God) somewhere in your suitcase. Please bring it along to the funeral"
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 10, 2019