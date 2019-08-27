RUTH A. PARNIN STANFORD

Service Information
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN
46805
(260)-426-2044
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
2130 Pemberton Drive
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jude Catholic Church
2130 Pemberton Drive
Obituary
RUTH A. PARNIN STANFORD, 82, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019
