RUTH A. PARNIN STANFORD, 82, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne. Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with a Vigil at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 27, 2019