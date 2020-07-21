RUTH A. PLIETT, 83, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor in Fort Wayne, Ind.. Born on July 7, 1937 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen J. Hambrock. Ruth graduated from Central Catholic High School. She was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Ruth retired from AEP after 13 years of service. She was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, enjoyed bowling and playing cards in her younger days. Her true passion was spending time with her children and grandchildren. Ruth is survived by her children, Theresa (Glenn) Poeppel of Fort Wayne, Ind., Timothy A. (Jenny) Pliett of New Haven, Ind.; sister, Joan M. Creigh of Monticello, Ind.; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rita A. Pliett, in 1987; siblings, Crosier Brother Eugene J. Hambrock, Kenneth E. Hambrock and Mary Ann Knocks. Mass of Christian Burial is 1:30 p.m Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2131 Pemberton Dr., Fort Wayne, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, Ind., with a Rosary at 3:30 p.m. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Masses to the church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com