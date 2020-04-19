Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH ANN (WERST) HAYDEN. View Sign Service Information Tufts Schildmeyer 129 Riverside Drive Loveland , OH 45140 (513)-683-2430 Send Flowers Obituary

RUTH ANN (WERST) HAYDEN, passed into the hands of her Lord Jesus and her Blessed Mother on Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was a devout Catholic, mother, grandmother and wife. She was a bright light. Her gentle manner, open heart, and positive attitude was guided by her deep faith and her belief in the power of prayer, which benefited family, friends and those in need around the world. Born Jan. 13, 1930, she was a daughter of William H. Werst and Kathryn (Martin) Werst. Ruth Ann was the eldest of five children raised in Louisville, Ky., - the place she always considered home. She graduated from Presentation Academy in 1948 and worked for the Louisville Courier-Journal. She married her high school sweetheart, 'Bill' Joseph William Hayden, on Jan. 27, 1951 and began their 46-year marriage. Together they raised six appreciative children, Marcia (Dan) Pardekooper, Joe (Michelle) Hayden, Mike (Velma) Hayden, John (Jane) Hayden, Lynne (Dr. Dave) Whang, and Lisa (Dan) Straub. The family spent many years in Ann Arbor, Mich., and moved to Fort Wayne in 1968. Ruth Ann and Bill mentored the kids through high school and college with unconditional love. They were constant cheerleaders at sporting and other events. Ruth Ann was active in her parish, honed her gardening skills, and refined her famous chocolate chip cookies and aptly named 'Angel Bar' recipes along with many other specialties. She followed her children and grandchildren to Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1998 after the passing of her husband in 1997. "Grandma's house became the center of activity for many years." Her loving way with kids created special bonds with each and every one of her 12 grandchildren, Laurie (Brian), Julie (Kevin), Danny, Joey, Katie (Pardekooper), Emily, Lauren, Jenny (Whang), Hannah, Julia (Straub), Maddy (Hayden), and Lily (Hayden); and four great- grandchildren, Nolan, Brett (Lavender), Grace, and Gus (Kowalevsky). Ruth Ann exemplified the meaning of living one's faith through service to others. She loved to read, was active with other seniors and simplified her role in the kitchen by eating as a vegetarian. She aged gracefully and accepted changes with humble wisdom. Her humor and quick wit never faltered. She loved trivia games, playing cards, attending daily Mass and most all having grandkids spend the night. A special thanks is due for those that lovingly cared for Ruth Ann in her final year. She is survived by her siblings, Mary Lynne (Bill deceased) Fritsch, Bill (Judy) Werst, Kay (Dr. Russ) May; all her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by sibling, Martha (Bernie deceased) O'Bryan. Private service and live stream Mass information is available through family. A celebration of her life will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ruth Ann to St. Vincent de Paul, Cincinnati.

