RUTH ANN JONES, 72, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at her home in New Haven, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Harold McBride and Mary Hook. Ruth retired from United Technologies after 26 years of service. She enjoyed going on long car rides and shopping. Most of all, she will be remembered for the love and care she showed her family. She is survived by her children, Teral Jones of Florida, Teresa (Lonnie) McMillan of New Haven, Ind., and Sandy Valentine of New Haven, Ind.; five grandchildren, one great-grandchild; sisters, Ella Martin of New Haven, Ind., Charlene (Tim) Curtain of South Bend, Ind., and Marjorie Taylor of Florida; brother, Wesley Hook of Texas; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was also preceded in death by her husband, Lee Jones; grandson, Eric Valentine; sisters, Mary Jane Bowers and Jean Smith; and brother, Dennis Hook. Graveside service will take place at W. H. Parman Cemetery of Laurel County, Ky. Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com