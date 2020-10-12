RUTH C. BENNETT, 88, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 at Ashton Creek Nursing Home in Fort Wayne, Ind. She was born Oct. 22, 1931 in Fort Wayne, Ind. Ruth graduated from Central High School in 1950. Ruth married Jimmie Eugene Bennett, March 29, 1952 and raised two children. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Ruth worked at Super Market Services and sold Avon for many years. She is survived by her children, Steve (Marcia) Bennett of Waterloo, Ind.; Sheila Bennett of Fort Wayne, Ind.; grandson, Steven (Jennifer) Bennett II, great grandson Landon Bennett, brother Bill Walsh. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Jimmie Bennett in 2019, and daughter Pamela Bennett. A Celebration of Life gathering will be Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 4-6 pm at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home 8325 Covington Road Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials may be made to Humane Society and St. Michael Lutheran Church2131 Getz Road Fort Wayne IN 46804. To sign the online guestbook go to www.mccombandsons.com