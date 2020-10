Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RUTH's life story with friends and family

Share RUTH's life story with friends and family

BENNETT, RUTH C.: A Celebration of Life gathering will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home 8325 Covington Road Fort Wayne, Ind.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store