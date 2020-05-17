RUTH D. (nee LESSER) EDWARDS, 93, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at home with family by her side. Born in Glovers ville, N.Y., she married George V. Edwards in 1947. She was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church. She was a kind, generous and compassionate mother, friend, and neighbor. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, and baking and decorating cakes. She was a housekeeper at St. Patrick's for over 20 years. She was a member of St. Patrick's Rosary Society for many years and sang with the Southmoor Singers. She is survived by children, Marguerite Williams of Fort Wayne, Elaine Edwards of Lewisville, Texas, Carol (Dan) Hofer of Portland, Ore., John (Janice) Edwards of Dayton, Ohio, and Jim (Sheila) Edwards of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; sister, Sally Bouchaud of Thorofare, N.J.; 20 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, George V. Edwards; children, Kathleen McCoy and Gary Edwards; grandson, Jason McCoy; and brother, Burton Lesser. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 2120 S. Harrison St., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Burial at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the American Cancer Society. For online condolences, visit www.advantagemungovan.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 17, 2020.