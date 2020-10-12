RUTH E. (WILLIAMS) BRANSON, 93, of Leo, Ind. passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born on Feb. 8, 1927, in Vaughns-ville, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Homer & Geneva (Blymyer) Williams, and a member of Leo United Methodist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Ron) Cleven, of Harlan, and Erlene Gruse, of Florida; son, Greg (Debbie) Branson, of Fort Wayne; 12 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter. She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 71 years, Raymond Branson, in 2018; and son, Ray Gordon Branson, in 2017. Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Leo United Methodist Church, 13527 Leo Road, Leo, with calling one hour prior to service. Memorial donations may be given to Leo United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. For online condolences please visit www.mccombandsons.com
