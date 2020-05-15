RUTH E. HEFFELFINGER, 99, of Garrett, Ind., formerly of Auburn, Ind., died Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Miller's Merry Manor, Garrett, Ind. Born Oct. 20, 1920, in Avilla, Ind., Ruth was a daughter of the late George M. and Lenor S. (Mead) Hess. Ruth married Keith M. Heffelfinger on Aug. 10, 1940, in Avilla, Ind.; he died on March 24, 1994. Ruth was a homemaker and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Ind., and former member of Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church - Pine Valley. She was also a member of the Garrett Historical Society. Ruth is survived by three sons, David E. (Mary E.) Heffelfinger of Auburn, Ind., Mark L. (Darlene) Heffelfinger of Milwaukee, Wis., Keith J. (Carol) Heffelfinger of Churubusco, Ind.; daughter, Mary G. (Lester) Wessel of Wimberley, Texas; 12 grandchildren; 32 great- grandchildren; 10 great-great- grandchildren; and sister, Lois Diehm of Kendallville, Ind. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Keith M. Heffelfinger; parents, George M. and Lenor S. Hess; brothers, Richard, Hubert, Howard, Merlyn, George, Merton and Richard Hess; and sisters, Eileen Stein and Genevieve Carson. Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, there will be a maximum of 25 people allowed in the funeral home at a time. Please wait outside and adhere to social distancing while waiting in line. The family requests masks are worn if possible. A private family service will take place with Pastor Jonathon Nack officiating. Burial will take place in Cedar Creek Cemetery, Auburn, Ind. Memorials are to Trinity Lutheran Church, Auburn, Ind., or Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church - Pine Valley. To send a condolence or sign the online register book visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 15, 2020.