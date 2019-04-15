Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH ELIZABETH SIBLE. View Sign

RUTH ELIZABETH SIBLE, 94, of Fort Wayne, Ind., passed on Friday, April 12, 2019. Born on Feb. 15, 1925 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Fred F. and Ruth Gladys (Howe) Nichols. She began employment at Wayne Feed at the age of 17 and retired after 50 years of service. She was a devoted member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church and Choir for many years. She was well known for her beautiful voice. Ruth volunteered with hospice and was a very compassionate person helping family and others. Her favorite pastimes were fishing and watching the Cubs and IU basketball. She is survived by her daughter, Gloria (Frank) DeMayo; grandchildren, Todd Meek, Kimberly Badders, Michael Meek, and Amy Ryan; seven great- grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in passing by her husband of 38 years, Albert W. Sible; son, Michael; sisters, Thelma, Edith, and Mary Louise; and brother, Dick. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home, 1327 N. Wells Street, Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation three hours prior. Burial to follow at Eel River Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Riley Children's Hospital and the Allen County SPCA. Condolences may be left online at www.sloanandsonsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home C.M. Sloan & Sons Funeral Home

1327 North Wells Street

Fort Wayne , IN 46808

