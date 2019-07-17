RUTH H. GRIEBEL (1924 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH H. GRIEBEL.
Service Information
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46835
(260)-485-8500
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home
6131 St Joe Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46835
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUTH H. GRIEBEL, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born on Oct. 9, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late, Fred and Marie (Toenges) Walda; and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Surviving are her son, Dr. Bruce (Diane) Griebel of Westfield; grandchildren, Alison (Brian) Childs of Dallas, Texas, and Dr. Andrew Griebel DMD, of Chicago, Ill.; and close family friends Barb and Doug McCoy of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert H Griebel; son, Dennis Griebel; and brother, Ralph Walda. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. A private family burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Concordia Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. For online condolences please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Fort Wayne, IN   (260) 485-8500
funeral home direction icon