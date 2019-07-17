RUTH H. GRIEBEL, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019. Born on Oct. 9, 1924, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late, Fred and Marie (Toenges) Walda; and was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. Surviving are her son, Dr. Bruce (Diane) Griebel of Westfield; grandchildren, Alison (Brian) Childs of Dallas, Texas, and Dr. Andrew Griebel DMD, of Chicago, Ill.; and close family friends Barb and Doug McCoy of Fort Wayne. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Albert H Griebel; son, Dennis Griebel; and brother, Ralph Walda. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home, 6131 St. Joe Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. A private family burial will be in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to Concordia Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne. For online condolences please visit www.hockemeyermillerfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 17, 2019