RUTH H. PYLE
RUTH H. PYLE, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 5, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Norman Schmidt and Ella (Temple) Schmidt. Ruth was united in marriage to Richard K. Pyle on Feb. 5, 1955; he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2012. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. Ruth was a homemaker and loved camping, and gardening. Surviving are her daughters, Carolyn (Dan) Exner and Donna (Tim) Cramer, both of Fort Wayne; son, Richard (Renee) Pyle of Woodburn, Ind.; daughter, Mary (Tim) Monnier of Fort Wayne; son, Mark Pyle of Woodburn, Ind.; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Rambo of Decatur, Ind.; son, Don (Lora Starwalt) Pyle of Butler, Ind.; daughters, Robin (Chris) Patterson of Fort Wayne and Kimberly (Aaron) Eastom of Roanoke, Ind.; sisters, Mildred "Suze" Sorg of Hoagland, Ind., Carol Doehrman of New Haven, Ind.; and Lucy Anderson of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; brothers, Bob (Nan) Schmidt of Leesburg, Ind., and Bill (Jane) Schmidt of Fort Wayne; 28 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Henry, as an infant; four brothers, Joe, Al, John, and George Schmidt; and a sister Marie Esquivel. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, with visitation one hour prior. Father William Kummer officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with a Rosary service at 4 p.m. Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery - Hessen Cassel. Preferred memorial to Masses. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.
