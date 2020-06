RUTH H. PYLE, 82, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Feb. 5, 1938, in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Norman Schmidt and Ella (Temple) Schmidt. Ruth was united in marriage to Richard K. Pyle on Feb. 5, 1955; he preceded her in death on Aug. 22, 2012. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel. Ruth was a homemaker and loved camping, and gardening. Surviving are her daughters, Carolyn (Dan) Exner and Donna (Tim) Cramer, both of Fort Wayne; son, Richard (Renee) Pyle of Woodburn, Ind.; daughter, Mary (Tim) Monnier of Fort Wayne; son, Mark Pyle of Woodburn, Ind.; daughter, Brenda (Steve) Rambo of Decatur, Ind.; son, Don (Lora Starwalt) Pyle of Butler, Ind.; daughters, Robin (Chris) Patterson of Fort Wayne and Kimberly (Aaron) Eastom of Roanoke, Ind.; sisters, Mildred "Suze" Sorg of Hoagland, Ind., Carol Doehrman of New Haven, Ind.; and Lucy Anderson of Wisconsin Dells, Wis.; brothers, Bob (Nan) Schmidt of Leesburg, Ind., and Bill (Jane) Schmidt of Fort Wayne; 28 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a son, Henry, as an infant; four brothers, Joe, Al, John, and George Schmidt; and a sister Marie Esquivel. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, with visitation one hour prior. Father William Kummer officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with a Rosary service at 4 p.m. Burial in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery - Hessen Cassel. Preferred memorial to Masses. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com