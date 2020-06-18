RUTH H. PYLE
PYLE, RUTH H.: Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. today, June 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Hessen Cassel, with visitation one hour prior. Father William Kummer officiating. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, with a Rosary service at 4 p.m. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Jacobs Chapel, in Monroeville, Ind.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
JUN
18
Rosary
04:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
JUN
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home Jacobs Chapel
JUN
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
