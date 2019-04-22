Obituary Guest Book View Sign

RUTH HELEN IMLER LANGHINRICHS, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born on Oct. 30, 1922 in Chicago, Ill., Ruth was the daughter of the late Susan Smith and Roy Imler. Her husband, Richard Alan Langhinrichs, former minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, passed away in 1990. Ruth was the first in her family to graduate from college, proudly receiving her Bachelor of Science in English from Northwestern University in 1944, with dual minors in Philosophy and Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Ruth set out for New York City. She was very successful as a magazine writer and editor, working on the boards of Scholastic, Science Illustrated, and Look magazines. Eventually, she moved to Philadelphia to become an Associate Editor of the Ladies Home Journal. Here she wrote a teen-focused advice column called "Dear Gay Head" that had an estimated 6 million readers in the 1950s and led to The Etiquette Man, a 90s cinema production. Ruth was a poet, published author, and playwright. As an American Playwright, she wrote and produced, "Mermaids in the Basement," "The Heart of the Limberlost," "A Night on Walden Pond," and "Feathers." At the time of her death, she was working on her memoir, titled "An Intricate Life: Almost One Hundred Years in the Making." After coming to Fort Wayne in 1965 with her husband and two daughters, Ruth worked tirelessly to promote art, music, movies, drama, and writing throughout the city of Fort Wayne. She was also a feminist and advocate for all women. Ruth worked both as an Instructor of English on the Purdue Campus and as a writing consultant at the Writing Center. For many years she was on the editorial board of The Windless Orchard and City Limits. She was also a founding member of Cinema Center, the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, Great Women of Sunday Afternoon, and Sisters over Seventy. She served as the Mayor's representative to the Area III Council on Aging; she was a board member for the Women's Center, and she was a proud delegate to the International Women's Conference in Beijing, China. She participated actively on too many other boards to list! Ruth never shied away from new challenges. She enrolled and graduated from clown school when she was in her 70s, bringing "Lottie" to life. Her lifelong interests included art, mental health, philosophy, religion, and women's issues. Poetry, cinema, theatre, drawing, and contemporary literature were among her favorite pastimes. Additionally, she has been deeply engaged with Unitarian Universalism for more than 50 years, and she regularly attended and served the UU Congregation of Fort Wayne in many capacities. Ruth was the beloved mother of two daughters and their husbands, Julie (Ben) Langhinrichs of Cleveland, Ohio and Jenny (Marty) Langhinrichsen-Rohling of Mobile, Ala. She was blessed with six incredible grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Langhinrichs Gifford, Nathan (Kirsten) Langhinrichs, Matt Langhinrichs, Ali Langhinrichsen-Rohling, Rosy (Frank) Langrohling-Amanor, and Ryan Langhinrichsen-Rohling. Her surviving friends, biological family, and family-by-choice members were abundant and essential to the full life she led. Ruth was also preceded in death by her two younger sisters, Dorothy and Shirley. In lieu of flowers, Ruth requests gifts be made to the UU Congregation of Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Cinema Center, or to the Women's Center. A Celebration of Life is scheduled to occur at the Fort Wayne Unitarian Universalist Church later this summer.



RUTH HELEN IMLER LANGHINRICHS, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Born on Oct. 30, 1922 in Chicago, Ill., Ruth was the daughter of the late Susan Smith and Roy Imler. Her husband, Richard Alan Langhinrichs, former minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Fort Wayne, passed away in 1990. Ruth was the first in her family to graduate from college, proudly receiving her Bachelor of Science in English from Northwestern University in 1944, with dual minors in Philosophy and Creative Writing. Upon graduation, Ruth set out for New York City. She was very successful as a magazine writer and editor, working on the boards of Scholastic, Science Illustrated, and Look magazines. Eventually, she moved to Philadelphia to become an Associate Editor of the Ladies Home Journal. Here she wrote a teen-focused advice column called "Dear Gay Head" that had an estimated 6 million readers in the 1950s and led to The Etiquette Man, a 90s cinema production. Ruth was a poet, published author, and playwright. As an American Playwright, she wrote and produced, "Mermaids in the Basement," "The Heart of the Limberlost," "A Night on Walden Pond," and "Feathers." At the time of her death, she was working on her memoir, titled "An Intricate Life: Almost One Hundred Years in the Making." After coming to Fort Wayne in 1965 with her husband and two daughters, Ruth worked tirelessly to promote art, music, movies, drama, and writing throughout the city of Fort Wayne. She was also a feminist and advocate for all women. Ruth worked both as an Instructor of English on the Purdue Campus and as a writing consultant at the Writing Center. For many years she was on the editorial board of The Windless Orchard and City Limits. She was also a founding member of Cinema Center, the Fort Wayne Women's Bureau, Great Women of Sunday Afternoon, and Sisters over Seventy. She served as the Mayor's representative to the Area III Council on Aging; she was a board member for the Women's Center, and she was a proud delegate to the International Women's Conference in Beijing, China. She participated actively on too many other boards to list! Ruth never shied away from new challenges. She enrolled and graduated from clown school when she was in her 70s, bringing "Lottie" to life. Her lifelong interests included art, mental health, philosophy, religion, and women's issues. Poetry, cinema, theatre, drawing, and contemporary literature were among her favorite pastimes. Additionally, she has been deeply engaged with Unitarian Universalism for more than 50 years, and she regularly attended and served the UU Congregation of Fort Wayne in many capacities. Ruth was the beloved mother of two daughters and their husbands, Julie (Ben) Langhinrichs of Cleveland, Ohio and Jenny (Marty) Langhinrichsen-Rohling of Mobile, Ala. She was blessed with six incredible grandchildren, Sara (Mike) Langhinrichs Gifford, Nathan (Kirsten) Langhinrichs, Matt Langhinrichs, Ali Langhinrichsen-Rohling, Rosy (Frank) Langrohling-Amanor, and Ryan Langhinrichsen-Rohling. Her surviving friends, biological family, and family-by-choice members were abundant and essential to the full life she led. Ruth was also preceded in death by her two younger sisters, Dorothy and Shirley. In lieu of flowers, Ruth requests gifts be made to the UU Congregation of Fort Wayne, the Fort Wayne Cinema Center, or to the Women's Center. A Celebration of Life is scheduled to occur at the Fort Wayne Unitarian Universalist Church later this summer. Funeral Home D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park

6301 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne , IN 46807

(260) 426-9494 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Northwestern University Purdue University Smith Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close