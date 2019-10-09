RUTH I. SPRINGER (1930 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH I. SPRINGER.
Service Information
Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home
120 West Mill Street
Ossian, IN
46777
(260)-622-4114
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
St. Mark Lutheran Church
16933 Thiele Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
16933 Thiele Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
16933 Thiele Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUTH I. SPRINGER, 89, of Ossian, passed away at 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Ossian Health Care. She was born Sept. 1, 1930, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Gabriel and Anna (Facks) Springer. She worked for 32 years at Container Corp., Fort Wayne. She was a lifelong member at St. Mark Lutheran Church, Thiele Road, where she served on the Altar Guild and the flower committee. Her passion was baking cakes for weddings, anniversaries, birthdays, or just any special occasion. Surviving family include six nieces and nephews, Dawn (Greg) Morphew, Dan (Melissa) Kramer, Kevin (Marilyn) Springer, Mark (Teri) Kramer, Joel (Denise) Springer, and Rebecca (Robert) Demaree; nine great-nieces; 11 great-nephews; two great-great-nieces; and two great-great-nephews. Besides her parents, she was also preceded in passing by her sister, Neoma Kramer; and brothers, Richard and Chester Springer. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 16933 Thiele Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the church. Burial will be in the St. Mark Lutheran Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the St. Mark Lutheran Church General Fund or Flower Fund. Arrangements by Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details