RUTH ILENE GARMAN, 89, formerly of Corunna, entered into Heaven's gates on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019