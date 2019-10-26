RUTH ILENE GARMAN

Guest Book
  • "Love you grandma, you will be missed dearly here on earth,..."
    - Heather Strite
Service Information
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN
46788
(260)-238-4488
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Leo Apostolic Christian Church
11714 Grabill Road
Leo, IN
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Leo Apostolic Christian Church
11714 Grabill Road
Leo, IL
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Leo Apostolic Christian Church
11714 Grabill Road
Leo, IL
Obituary
RUTH ILENE GARMAN, 89, formerly of Corunna, entered into Heaven's gates on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. Service is 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Leo Apostolic Church, 11714 Grabill Road, Leo, Ind., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the church. Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, Ind. To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 26, 2019
