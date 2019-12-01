RUTH J. GORDON

RUTH J. GORDON, 85, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Maple Heights, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Julia (Satava) Ritter. She was a member of St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and had been a teacher and substitute teacher for local schools. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie (Mark) Franzen of Monroeville and Kathleen Ruth (Randal) Schmidt of Muncie; eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Gordon, in 2009; infant son, Michael John; and brothers, Robert and Harold Ritter. Requiem Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, 3333 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Payne, Ohio. Preferred memorials are for Masses. www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019
