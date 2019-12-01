RUTH J. GORDON, 85, died on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Born in Maple Heights, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Forest and Julia (Satava) Ritter. She was a member of St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, Fort Wayne. She was a homemaker and had been a teacher and substitute teacher for local schools. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie (Mark) Franzen of Monroeville and Kathleen Ruth (Randal) Schmidt of Muncie; eight grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, John Gordon, in 2009; infant son, Michael John; and brothers, Robert and Harold Ritter. Requiem Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday at St. John Fisher Roman Catholic Church, 3333 E. Tillman Road, Fort Wayne. Calling is from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church, with a Rosary service at 7 p.m. Burial in St. John's Catholic Cemetery, Payne, Ohio. Preferred memorials are for Masses. www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 1, 2019