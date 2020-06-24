RUTH JENKINS, 98, departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Come As You Are Community Church, 7910 South Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with visitation one hour prior. The family requests memorials to Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.