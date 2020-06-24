RUTH JENKINS
RUTH JENKINS, 98, departed this life on Friday, June 19, 2020. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Come As You Are Community Church, 7910 South Anthony Boulevard, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with visitation one hour prior. The family requests memorials to Union Baptist Church, 2200 Smith St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. www.ellisfh.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
10:00 AM
Come As You Are Community Church
JUN
29
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Come As You Are Community Church
Funeral services provided by
Ellis Funeral Home, LLC
1021 E. Lewis Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46803
260-422-6958
