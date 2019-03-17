RUTH JULIA HALL, 95, went peacefully Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Tacoma, Wash. Born Aug. 24,1923, in Water ville, Ohio, she was a daughter of John and Bernita E. (Fausz) Hagen, sister to Pauline and Richard, and beloved wife of 48 years to Cyril E. Hall, as well as treasured mother of four. The Arcola High School graduate earned an RN degree. Upon marriage and becoming a mother, Ruth was a full time homemaker devoted to family and church. Ruth enjoyed the out of doors especially fishing and camping, the Cubs, Hoosier basketball, reading, sewing, church Bible study, and fellowship with friends and family. She was a devoted Christian, so she eagerly anticipated her Home going. She is survived by children, Douglas (Cynthia Bastress) Hall, Deborah Walker, Cynthia (Ray) Ballmann, and Bradley (Lisa) Hall; sister, Pauline (Ray) Sund; sisters-in-law, Doris Hagen and Wanda Booher; 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church LTWP. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township or Lake Luther Bible Camp. Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019