Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH JULIA HALL. View Sign

RUTH JULIA HALL, 95, went peacefully Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Tacoma, Wash. Born Aug. 24,1923, in Water ville, Ohio, she was a daughter of John and Bernita E. (Fausz) Hagen, sister to Pauline and Richard, and beloved wife of 48 years to Cyril E. Hall, as well as treasured mother of four. The Arcola High School graduate earned an RN degree. Upon marriage and becoming a mother, Ruth was a full time homemaker devoted to family and church. Ruth enjoyed the out of doors especially fishing and camping, the Cubs, Hoosier basketball, reading, sewing, church Bible study, and fellowship with friends and family. She was a devoted Christian, so she eagerly anticipated her Home going. She is survived by children, Douglas (Cynthia Bastress) Hall, Deborah Walker, Cynthia (Ray) Ballmann, and Bradley (Lisa) Hall; sister, Pauline (Ray) Sund; sisters-in-law, Doris Hagen and Wanda Booher; 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church LTWP. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township or Lake Luther Bible Camp. Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson. Share memories and condolences at

RUTH JULIA HALL, 95, went peacefully Home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the home of her daughter in Tacoma, Wash. Born Aug. 24,1923, in Water ville, Ohio, she was a daughter of John and Bernita E. (Fausz) Hagen, sister to Pauline and Richard, and beloved wife of 48 years to Cyril E. Hall, as well as treasured mother of four. The Arcola High School graduate earned an RN degree. Upon marriage and becoming a mother, Ruth was a full time homemaker devoted to family and church. Ruth enjoyed the out of doors especially fishing and camping, the Cubs, Hoosier basketball, reading, sewing, church Bible study, and fellowship with friends and family. She was a devoted Christian, so she eagerly anticipated her Home going. She is survived by children, Douglas (Cynthia Bastress) Hall, Deborah Walker, Cynthia (Ray) Ballmann, and Bradley (Lisa) Hall; sister, Pauline (Ray) Sund; sisters-in-law, Doris Hagen and Wanda Booher; 19 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, step grandchildren, step great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church LTWP. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the church. Preferred memorials to St. John's Lutheran Church Lake Township or Lake Luther Bible Camp. Arrangements by Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson-Ashley Chapel, 612 North Main St., Hudson. Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Young Family Funeral Home

222 S State St

Kendallville , IN 46755

(260) 347-0950 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close