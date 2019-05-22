RUTH (McCOMBS) LAHR, 91, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Hospice Home, Fort Wayne. A native of Clear Creek Township in Huntington County (class of 1945), Ruth spent the majority of her life in New Haven. She was a teacher, having taught at Meadowbrook Elementary during her active career then volunteering in retirement both at Hoagland Elementary and The Literacy Alliance. She was an active member of the New Haven United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She was an avid reader, quilter, and loved any sort of puzzle that challenged the mind, as well as a good game of cards. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Philip; children, Alan (Paula) Lahr of Baton Rouge, La., James Lahr of Columbus, Ind., and Marianne (Mike) Smith of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Garland and Helen (Campbell) McCombs; and sisters, Barbara McCombs and Joan Keller. A memorial service will be held at a time to be determined. Preferred memorials are to The Literary Alliance, Fort Wayne. Arrangements by Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 22, 2019