RUTH LINNEMEIER, 96, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019, 10:05 p.m., at Adams Heritage in Mon roeville, Ind. Ruth was united in marriage to Herman Linnemeier on Sept. 27, 1941 at St. Peter Lutheran Church - Fuelling; he preceded her in death on Dec. 13, 2011. Surviving are her son, Gene (Jan) Linnemeier of Decatur, Ind.; daughter, Karen (Ken) Short of Fort Wayne; sisters-in-law, Marie Wietfeldt of Hoagland, Ind. and Laverne Linnemeier of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-granddaughters. She was also preceded in death by granddaughters, Kristin Short and Noelle Short; six sisters, Lydia Busick, Flora Schleusemeier, Verena Bleeke, Lorinda Christian, Vera Schuller, and Frieda Bultemeier; and three brothers, Paul Wietfeldt, Marvin Wietfeldt and Fred Wietfeldt. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church - Bingen, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind.