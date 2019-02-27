Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH M. AUSTIN. View Sign

RUTH M. AUSTIN, 94, passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. "She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She taught us what a mother was supposed to be. She loved unconditionally, supported us in all our endeavors and laughed and cried with us. She had an infectious laugh and made everyone around her feel better. The world is a much better place because she was a part of it. She went peacefully to spend Eternity with daddy." She was born in Deweyville, Ohio, she was the daughter of Charles and Esther (Auckerman) Wymer. She served in the Army Cadet Nurse Corp in World War II and was honored at the Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C., while on the 21st Northeast Indiana Honor Flight. She was a baseball coach for her sons and a Girl Scout leader for her daughters. She retired from Parkview Hospital after 37 years and was proud to be an Ambassador. She is survived by her sons, John (Kathy) Austin of Valrico, Fla., and Steve (Carolyn) Austin of Fort Wayne; daughters, Linda Rehling of Jacksonville, Fla., Betty Forehand of Fort Wayne and Colleen Zuber of Fort Wayne; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grand children; sisters, Pat Easterday of Kendallville and Nancy Myers of Warren, Ohio; and brothers, Charles Wymer of Churubusco and Richard Wymer of Huntington. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; great-granddaughter Faith Austin; two sons-in-law, Jim Forehand and Don Rehling; one sister, Shirley Lobdell; and two brothers, Dennis Wymer and Gary Wymer. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, with visitation one hour before. Visitation also from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Brushy Chapel Cemetery, LaGrange. Memorials to Parkview Supportive Care on Randallia Ave.



