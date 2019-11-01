RUTH M. DAHM COLVIN-OFFERLE (1924 - 2019)
Obituary
RUTH M. DAHM COLVIN-OFFERLE, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Born on March 11, 1924 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Leon and Olivet (Land stoffer) Rademaker. She worked in the office at Kekionga Middle School and Hair Affair Salon. She was a longtime member at St. Therese Catholic Church where she was involved in a number of ways. Surviving family include her children, Linda Smith, Sharon Till, Paul Dahm, Martha Zimmerman, Sherry Billings, John Colvin, and Patricia Hudda; 19 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sally Gourley. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husbands, Charles Dahm, Raymond Colvin, and Thomas Offerle; and brother, John Rademaker. Mass of Christian burial is 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Rd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne, with a Rosary at 4:30 p.m. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Masses or Visiting Nurse. "The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and staff at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home along with her oncology doctor, Dr. Ahad Ali Sadiq. Ruth will be remembered for living a life faithful to God and her family." Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 1, 2019
