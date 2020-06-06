RUTH M. MALONE
1927 - 2020
RUTH M. MALONE, 92, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Ruth will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and cross stitching. She loved animals and always had a dachshund. Ruth retired from AEP in Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1989. She is survived by her son, Paul W. Green III of Wolfeboro, N.H.; daughters, Sherry (John) Burnside and Anita (Doug) Driscoll, both Fort Wayne, twin daughter, Lori (Don Mackey) Ehler of Rochester, Ind.; stepdaughter, Bonnie (Tom) Woolums of Venice, Fla.; stepsons, Barry Malone and Brian (Kathy) Malone, both of Fort Wayne; 17 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Billy E. Malone; son, Gregory Green; twin daughter, Beth A. Rawles; and grandson, Grant Reilly. For full obituary, visit www.FarleyFuneralHome.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory
265 South Nokomis Avenue
Venice, FL 34285
(941) 488-2291
