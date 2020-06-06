RUTH M. MALONE, 92, of Venice, Fla., formerly of Columbia City, Ind., passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. Ruth will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed knitting, quilting and cross stitching. She loved animals and always had a dachshund. Ruth retired from AEP in Fort Wayne, Ind., in 1989. She is survived by her son, Paul W. Green III of Wolfeboro, N.H.; daughters, Sherry (John) Burnside and Anita (Doug) Driscoll, both Fort Wayne, twin daughter, Lori (Don Mackey) Ehler of Rochester, Ind.; stepdaughter, Bonnie (Tom) Woolums of Venice, Fla.; stepsons, Barry Malone and Brian (Kathy) Malone, both of Fort Wayne; 17 grandchildren, and 40 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Billy E. Malone; son, Gregory Green; twin daughter, Beth A. Rawles; and grandson, Grant Reilly. For full obituary, visit www.FarleyFuneralHome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 6, 2020.