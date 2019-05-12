Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RUTH MARIE WEIKEL. View Sign Service Information Hite Funeral Home 403 S Main St Kendallville , IN 46755 (260)-347-1653 Send Flowers Obituary

RUTH MARIE WEIKEL, 90, died Friday, May 10, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne on March 16, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Adolph J. and Lucille B. (Thieke) DeVaux. She married Hillard Ray Weikel in Fort Wayne on Nov. 20, 1948. Ruth was employed with Ossian Elementary School in the cafeteria before retiring in 1990. Survivors include her husband, Ray Weikel of Fort Wayne; daughters, Cynthia (Richard) Meredith of Englewood, Fla., Anita (Ronald) Witte of Coldwater, Mich., Janice (Kim) Roberts of Coldwater, Mich.; sons, Gerald "Gary" (Janet) Weikel of Ossian, Richard "Rick" (Melany) Weikel of Roanoke, Kent (Tina) Weikel of New Haven;16 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; niece, Donna Weathers of Wellington, Mo. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert DeVaux. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior to the service. Fr. Lawrence will officiate the Mass. Burial will take place at 2 p.m. at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Ind. Arrangements by Northern Indiana Funeral Care of Fort Wayne.



