RUTH N. DAILEY, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Born on Dec. 8, 1924 in Cass County, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Miles and Elizabeth (Adams) Kincaid. She worked as an office manager at Hower Tool before retiring in 1984. She was a member at Ossian United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was a Sunday School teacher. She was a former treasurer of the United Methodist Women. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies and the Wells County Home Extension Club. She enjoyed spending her time volunteering and being with friends and family. Surviving family include her daughters, Bonnie (Barry) Trenary, Rita (Mike) Ludwig, Becky (Jim) Sherlock; stepchildren, Karen (Tom) Purkhiser, Rex (Linda) Dailey, Bruce (Madon) Dailey; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren, and five step-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her first husband, Brooks Heckley; second husband, James Dailey; five sisters, and two brothers. Funeral service is11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Roanoke Baptist Church or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at



Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home

