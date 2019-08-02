RUTH (OWEN) OTT, 96, of rural Albion, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her home. Surviving are her children, Mildred Anderson, Doris JoAnn (Dave Winters) of Churu-busco, Marna Gene (Roger) DeBolt of Ligonier, Donald E. Ott of Columbia City and Keith A. Ott of Albion; brother-in-law, Kenneth (Doris) Ott of Albion; sister-in-law, Thelma Ott; 13 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and several step-great-grand children. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by a brother; four sisters; grandson, E.J. Ott; grandson-in-law, Arthur Stoner; son-in-law, Glen "John" Anderson; and daughter-in-law, Roberta Ott. Service is 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at Merriam Christian Chapel Church, with calling one hour prior to the service. Pastor John French officiating. Calling also from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the church. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, in Merriam, Pastor Dwayne Berna officiating. Memorials to Noble Township Fire Department or the Merriam Christian Chapel Church. Online note to family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 2, 2019